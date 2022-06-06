Fire kills several people in a Flint house

Several people died in a house fire in Flint early Monday morning, fire officials said.

Flint Fire Department firefighters received notice of a fire on the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue at around 4:15 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Mark Kovach. Crews returned to the station after putting out the fire at around 8 a.m.

The fire erupted in a two-floor single-family home, Kovach said, with substantial amounts of smoke reaching the second floor.

The number of fatalities and origin of the fire are still being investigated by the Flint Police Department’s Detective Bureau and the Michigan State Police fire marshal, Kovach said.

