Gas prices hit $5 per gallon. Here are tips on how to save money at the pump

The Detroit News

Drivers are feeling the pain at the pump, with gas prices coming in at an average of $5.06 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA.

Howard Hughey, a spokesman for AAA Michigan, on Friday told the Detroit News that motorists are likely to change their driving habits, but how remains to be seen.

'It's the worst':$5 gas prices arrive in Michigan

Hughey offered tips to motorists grappling with the high pump prices:

Combine errands to limit driving time

“One of the first things we try to advise people to do is to plan ahead, combine errands to help limit drive time,” he said.

“Instead of mindlessly going down the street here and then maybe an hour or two later going down the street there. Try to figure out where you need to go and map out a route so as to be more efficient with your commute.”

Shop around for the best gas prices, and consider paying with cash

Hughey suggested finding nearby gas stations with lower prices, using fuel loyalty programs and using cash instead of debit or credit cards.

“We know that paying in cash will save you a good 10 to 12 cents maybe per gallon as opposed to paying with your card,” he said.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle

Reducing a vehicle’s load can also save on fuel costs, Hughey said.

“A lot of people may not be aware, but the heavier your vehicle is, typically the higher the drag, which means the more fuel your engine is burning,” he said.

“So if you have any necessary or excess weight in your vehicle, take it out. Drive lighter if you can. That will help some with your fuel efficiency, especially if you're filling your tanks during these high gas price times.”

Drive conservatively

Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

__

More:With no gas price relief, car buyers turn to electric options – despite hefty prices

More:What's it like to drive and charge an EV in Michigan? Owners tell all

Get the latest updates on average gas prices in Michigan here.