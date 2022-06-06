Sunday ATV crash leaves Monroe woman in critical condition

A 62-year-old Monroe woman is in critical condition following a crash Sunday involving their Polaris off-road vehicle, officials said.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of Sheick Road near Stewart Road in Raisinville Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called at about 10 a.m. Sunday about the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Michael Kidd, age 63, of Monroe, was driving a red 2014 Polaris Ranger RZR in a private field west of Sheick Road. His wife, Brenda Kidd, 62, was a passenger in the vehicle's front seat.

Investigators said Kidd drove onto an embankment, which turned the vehicle over onto its passenger side. Mrs. Kidd fell from the vehicle and was trapped underneath it.

Medics arrived, freed her and took her to a hospital in Monroe where she was later airlifted to a facility in Toledo.

Officials said both the vehicle's driver and passenger were not wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. They also said alcohol and speed do not appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who saw it should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division at (734) 240-7560 or (734) 240-7557.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez