Downpours exit southeast Michigan, but chances for rain remain all week

The Detroit News

A flood watch has expired for southeast Michigan and rain that fell overnight in Metro Detroit is lifting into the Thumb area.

The National Weather Service says about three-quarters of an inch to nearly 2 inches of rain fell late Monday and through the early hours of Tuesday in southeast Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation cited some freeways where flooding was a problem during the morning commute, including the eastbound ramp on Interstate 96 to northbound M-10, the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to Woodward and southbound Interstate 75 after M-8.

The remainder of the day Tuesday and the first half of Wednesday are expected to be quiet, with partly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures, but a period of instability is expected later Wednesday as a cold front moves in, bringing cooler than normal temperatures.

"We'll stay in the cooler air behind the front through most of the week with temperatures several degrees below normal," the National Weather Service says about conditions this week. "Several weak systems will pass through the Great Lakes this week bringing chances of rain nearly every day this week."