Gas prices today and where to find the cheapest gas across Metro Detroit

The Detroit News

Today's average gas price per gallon in Michigan is $5.171, according to AAA. That is up from $5.057 on Monday.

More:Michigan has some of the highest gas prices in the nation. The reasons are complicated

In Metro Detroit, the average price Tuesday is $5.238, up from Monday's $5.144 per gallon.

Where is the cheapest gas in Metro Detroit

According to Gas Buddy, prices vary widely in Metro Detroit, with some stations selling gas below $5 a gallon. The cheapest listed Tuesday morning:

Macomb County: $4.86/gallon, Circle K, 27248 Van Dyke, Warren.

Oakland County: $4.71/gallon, Shell station, 1100 W. Eight Mile, Ferndale.

Wayne County: $4.59/gallon, Citgo, 13601 W McNichols; and Marathon, 18420 James Couzens Fwy, both in Detroit.