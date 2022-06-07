Police seek man who tried to rob Monroe store, settled for cigarettes

Monroe — Smoke 'em if you got 'em.

State police are looking for a man who tried to rob a gas station but only nicked some nicotine.

Troopers from the Monroe Post were called at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday to the Circle K convenience store and gas station at 1296 N. Monroe near Cole for a report of an unarmed robbery.

They were told by the store's clerk that a White man wearing a black mask over his face entered the gas station and demanded all of the store's money. The clerk said he refused the man's demands.

Police said the man jumped over the counter and took numerous packs of Newport brand cigarettes. He then left the store and fled the area in an unknown vehicle.

Officials said the man is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build and is about 23 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a black face mask.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect should call the Michigan State Police's Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.