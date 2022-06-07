Supreme Court won't hear gov candidate Brandenburg's appeal to get on August ballot

A fourth Republican gubernatorial candidate who called the state's signature review process an "arbitrary goat rodeo" has been denied placement on the August primary ballot by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Justices in a Tuesday decision denied candidate Donna Brandenburg's request to have her challenge considered by the high court, noting in a brief order that the court "is not persuaded it should grant the requested relief."

Brandenburg had argued the Bureau of Election's tracking of her signatures was "egregiously off" after she became one of five Republican gubernatorial candidates the bureau said missed the 15,000 signature threshold because of a ring of circulators forging signatures.

“I find this process to be an arbitrary goat rodeo," Brandenburg told the Board of State Canvassers in late May. "It’s a shame. It’s an assault against the American people on every single level."

In a concurrence to Tuesday's opinion, Justice Elizabeth Clement agreed with the majority that the court shouldn't hear Brandenburg's case but said the high court was complicit in causing confusion over whether individuals with challenges to the election signature process should go straight to the Michigan Supreme Court or appeal first in the Court of Claims and Court of Appeal.

Brandenburg, Clement said, should not be faulted for an understandable procedural misstep.

"...this court has been the author of a nontrivial amount of confusion on this topic in recent years," Clement wrote.

Justice David Viviano wrote in a dissent that the high court should have considered Brandenburg's case and dismissed it because it should have been filed first in the Court of Appeals. He argued there was established case law requiring plaintiffs to go first to the Court of Appeals with an election-related challenge.

"The majority’s decision to simply ignore our precedent is stunning," Viviano said.

Justice Richard Bernstein said he would have ordered oral arguments in the matter.

Brandenburg, a Byron Center entrepreneur, was one of four gubernatorial candidates to challenge a May Board of State Canvassers vote that blocked them from the August primary ballot. The disqualifications occurred after a wave of forged signatures caused a total of five gubernatorial candidates to miss the 15,000-vote threshold needed to qualify for the ballot.

Unlike three other Republican gubernatorial candidates — Bloomfield Hills businessman Perry Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and Grand Haven financial advisor Michael Markey — Brandenburg skipped the Court of Claims and Court of Appeals and asked for a decision overruling the Board of State Canvassers vote from the Michigan Supreme Court.

The justices also denied the other three candidates placement on the August ballot but engaged in more debate about the procedural process for election complaints in their Brandenburg ruling.

Craig told The News in late May that he was considering a write-in candidacy if his appeals were unsuccessful in court.

Johnson on Monday asked a federal judge to order the Michigan Secretary of State's office to stop the printing of August ballots while he sought a legal avenue back into the primary.

Markey withdrew from the race after his court loss.

Michigan State Police Capt. Michael Brown withdrew from the race in May after the Board of State Canvassers deemed his signatures insufficient because of the allegedly forged signatures gathered by circulators.

The remaining five candidates for governor who secured the needed signatures to appear on the August primary ballot are pastor Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills, chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan, businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township, real estate broker Ryan Kelley of Allendale and conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.