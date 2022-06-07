Suspect charged in slaying, robbery of Mich. LGBTQ men pleads guilty

An Indiana man accused of targeting LGBTQ men in Michigan pleaded guilty to a slaying and armed robbery in 2020, state officials announced Tuesday.

Diabolique Paris Johnson, 35, entered the pleas before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cox on Monday, records show.

He pleaded guilty to a sentence agreement of 25-45 years for second-degree murder and two years to be served consecutively for felony firearm, investigators said in a statement.

As a result, the original charge of felony murder will be dismissed at sentencing, which is scheduled for July 12, according to a release from the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Johnson also pleaded guilty to armed robbery with a sentence agreement of 15-30 years, which runs concurrent to the murder case, authorities reported.

The Indianapolis resident was charged last year in connection with the crimes.

Prosecutors alleged that on Sept. 1, 2020, Johnson robbed a 26-year-old Detroit man at a hotel located in the 24000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

Four days later, in the 16800 block of Woodbine in Detroit, Johnson killed a 39-year-old man during an armed robbery, investigators said.

"It is alleged that the victims in both cases were targeted on online dating apps because they were members of the LGBTQ community," officials said Tuesday.

An investigation by police in Dearborn, Detroit and Indianapolis led to Johnson's arrest.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said her Hate Crimes Unit assisted Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office in the case. The Prosecutor's Office also partnered with the Fair Michigan Justice Project, which assists Michigan law enforcement agencies in solving crimes against the LGBTQ community.