Wilton rainbow chip crunch sprinkles, rainbow sprinkles mix recalled for undeclared milk

Illinois-based Wilton industries Inc. has announced a voluntary national recall of rainbow chip crunch sprinkles and rainbow sprinkles mix because some product may contain milk.

The recall is specific to the lot codes identified below. The codes can be found on the bottom of the container, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

►Rainbow chip crunch sprinkles: (710-5364); distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. The recall affects lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z.

►Rainbow sprinkles mix: (710-0-0627); distributed nationally through retail stores and e-commerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. Recall affects lots 21005Z and 21111Z.

People with milk allergies or severe sensitivities who consume the products are at risk for serious and potentially lethal allergic reactions. Customers should dispose of recalled items immediately or return them in exchange for a full refund, the company said in a press release.