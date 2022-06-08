40 COVID-19 cases now linked to Mackinac Policy Conference

The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference has risen to 40, officials confirmed Tuesday.

"The individuals testing positive report being asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, and we wish them a speedy recovery," the chamber said in a statement.

The number represents about 3% of the 1,347 attendees at the annual event on Mackinac Island last week, a representative told The Detroit News.

A COVID-19 hotline remains open this week. Attendees who test positive are asked to notify the chamber via call or text at (313) 550-7827.

The chamber reported Monday that 15 attendees had tested positive in the days following the event, and that they were experiencing mild or no symptoms. Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test were required to attend the conference, and only 14 people used the test option, the chamber said.

Masks were not required and sparsely used indoors during the gathering at the island's Grand Hotel.

Among the attendees was U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said Monday on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

Buttigieg spoke there last Wednesday and traveled Thursday to Saginaw for an announcement about rail investment.

State Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Meridian Township, said Monday she tested positive for the virus Saturday after spending several days at the conference.

Also Monday, officials announced Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II, who was listed as another attendee, had been infected with a breakthrough COVID-19 case. He was self-quarantining and taking oral treatment.

On Tuesday, Fox 2 reported personality Charlie Langton had also tested positive for the virus after attending the conference.