Gas prices climb again; find the cheapest prices in Metro Detroit

The Detroit News

Gas prices rose again Wednesday, both nationally and in Michigan.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.955. In Michigan, the average is $5.214, compared to $5.171 on Tuesday.

In Metro Detroit, the average is $5.264. Gas Buddy lists the cheapest prices in the Metro area:

Macomb County: $4.89/gallon, Shell station, 34420 Harper, Clinton Township.

Oakland County: $4.71/gallon, Shell station, 1100 W Eight Mile, Ferndale.

Wayne County: $4.59/gallon, Citgo, 13601 W McNichols; and Marathon, 18420 James Couzens Fwy, both in Detroit.