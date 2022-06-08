Charging decision to be announced Thursday in Patrick Lyoya case

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office will announce a charging decision Thursday in the officer-involved fatal shooting of motorist Patrick Lyoya.

Prosecutor Christopher Becker and Ven Johnson, one of many representing the Lyoya family, told The Detroit News an announcement is expected at 3 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Johnson and local attorneys plan to have a press conference following the announcement at their law offices in downtown Detroit.

Johnson did not provide further comment. Becker could not be reached Wednesday.

Last month, Michigan State Police sent its initial investigation to the prosecutor's office, adding it was waiting on forensic reports from the manufacturer of the officer's body camera and Taser.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by 31-year-old Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4. Lyoya ran a short distance from Schurr before a struggle ensued.

Videos of the shooting show Lyoya, who is Black, face down on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Schurr, who is White. Just prior to the shooting Lyoya can be seen on video struggling with Schurr over the officer's stun gun.

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_