Southwest offering big deals on flights out of DTW for travel this fall

The Detroit News

If you're looking to get out of town for a bit, Southwest Airlines announced a sale to take advantage of this week.

According to a news release, Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off fares for travel between Aug. 16 and Nov. 5.

Southwest said the deal was being offered to "help make travel more affordable and easier," according to the release.

The deal is offered through Thursday, and flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. CT. When purchasing fares, customers can use the code "FALL40" in the promo box on Southwest.com.

Airports with Southwest airlines include Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Grand Rapids, Chicago and others.

Go to Southwest.com for more information.

