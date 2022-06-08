Suspects in 15 bank robberies in Michigan, 4 other states arrested in Ohio

Two Ohio residents have been arrested in connection with more than a dozen bank robberies in Michigan and four other states, officials announced Tuesday.

The Monroe City Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office had worked with the FBI on a multi-jurisdictional team to investigate after three area robberies last month, representatives said in a statement.

The first was reported at the PNC Bank on Monroe Street on May 12. Another followed on May 18 at First Merchants Bank in Monroe Township, then a third at a PNC Bank on Telegraph on May 24, according to the release.

During the probe, authorities learned of similar robberies in New York, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

"After a week's long investigation, investigators were able to pinpoint where they believed the bank robbery crew would commit their next robbery," believed to be their 15th heist, officials said.

Law enforcement officials attempted to apprehend the suspects in Guernsey County, Ohio, after that crime on Monday, but they fled, according to the release.

That sparked a 50-mile chase across multiple jurisdictions before they crashed.

Both suspects, who were identified as living in Cleveland, are jailed in Ohio pending an arraignment.