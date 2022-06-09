Driver fled police, rammed cruiser in Genesee Co., MSP says

A man is facing charges after leading authorities on a chase this week in Genesee County and hitting a Michigan State Police cruiser, the agency said.

Troopers were called early Wednesday to assist police pursuing a man wanted in connection with a felonious assault and weapon complaint in Burton, said Lt. Kimberly Vetter, the public information officer for the MSP Third District.

The man was driving a short bus and eventually reached a cul-de-sac or a dead end with the troopers behind him, she said.

At one point in an attempt to flee, the man backed into the cruiser, disabling it, Vetter said.

Two troopers were inside at the time but were unharmed, she said.

The driver struck the cruiser again, causing more damage, before escaping, Vetter said.

He later abandoned the bus near Dort Highway but authorities later found and arrested him on Flint's east side, Vetter said. That was the city of the last known address for the man, who is in his 40s.

MSP plans to pursue charges of assault on an officer, malicious destruction of police property as well as fleeing/eluding.