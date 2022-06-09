Oil spill shuts down part of St. Mary's River in northern Michigan

The U.S. Coast Guard closed a section of the St. Mary's River in northern Michigan Thursday following an oil spill, it said.

The spill, reported at 8:30 a.m., originated from Algoma Steel, a Canadian company, the Coast Guard said.

The river was closed at the Soo Locks to Nine Mile point on Sugar Island, just north of Lake Nicolet, a 12 mile stretch, said Coast Guard Lt. Daniel Rynard.

The leak of gear oil came from a 5,300 gallon container in the Algoma Steel mill in Sault Ste. Marie, across the St. Mary's from Soo Locks.

The container has stopped leaking oil. Rynard could not provide an estimate of how much oil leaked into the river.

"We have high confidence in saying that the amount of oil that made it to the St. Mary's river is less than 5,300 gallons," Rynard said.

Containment measures to stop the movement of oil across the water have been put in place around the mill, he said.

"We got field reports back from our people that we have on the ground and we determined that the impact to the marine traffic system was negligible," Rynard said. "It appears that the oil should stay out of the channel."

Since the spill originated in Canada, most containment efforts are occurring there and have been carried out by the Canadian Coast Guard.

Three commercial vessels were temporarily slowed or stopped and were allowed to resume course shortly after 3 p.m.

The Coast Guard was working with the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Department for cleanup to determine what response is necessary in Michigan.

"We encourage the public, if they see any sheening or any oiled wildlife or anything like that to notify the coast guard in Sault Ste. Marie."

