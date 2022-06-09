Watch at 3 p.m.: Prosecutor to announce charging decision in Patrick Lyoya case

Refresh this page near 3 p.m. for the livestream.

Grand Rapids — Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker is expected Thursday to announce whether he will file charges or not against Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in the April 4 shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

The Thursday press conference is being held at the Michigan State Police Sixth District headquarters. The state police have helped Becker in the investigation.

Who is Christopher Schurr? What to know about the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya

More:Race relations in Grand Rapids get debated as Lyoya charging decision looms

The Lyoya family’s attorney, Ven Johnson said he plans to have a press conference following the announcement at their law offices in downtown Detroit..

Last month, Michigan State Police sent its initial investigation to the prosecutor's office, adding it was waiting on forensic reports from the manufacturer of the officer's body camera and Taser.

Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by 31-year-old Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4. Lyoya ran a short distance from Schurr before a struggle ensued.

Videos of the shooting show Lyoya, who is Black, face down on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by Schurr, who is White. Just prior to the shooting Lyoya can be seen on video struggling with Schurr over the officer's stun gun.

The officer’s body camera was turned off during the struggle; however, surveillance footage from nearby homes and a witness who was in the vehicle with Lyoya and captured video, aided to the investigation.

In the 20-minutes of released footage by Grand Rapids Police, the officer tells Lyoya he was pulled over because his license plate didn't match his vehicle.

More:5 details we learned from videos released in Grand Rapids police shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Come back to detroitnews.com for updates.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_