FBI arrests Michigan GOP governor candidate Kelley during raid

FBI agents arrested Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on unspecified charges Thursday and are searching his home near Grand Rapids.

The search unfolding at Kelley's home in Allendale adds more uncertainty to a chaotic race for governor that has seen several Republican candidates blocked from the ballot for submitting fraudulent nominating petition signatures.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider confirmed the search Thursday but declined further comment. Criminal charges are expected to be filed later Thursday in federal court.

A spokeswoman for Kelley’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning.

The arrest comes 17 months after Kelley traveled to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6, 2021, protests that preceded an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In June 2021, the Michigan Democratic Party promoted video footage that appeared to show Kelley shouting “Come on, let’s go! This is it! This is– this is war, baby!” as he moved toward the Capitol building.

In January, he told a crowd in Livingston County to unplug voting machines from the wall if "you see something you don't like happening with the machine." In response, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said tampering with ballot machines is illegal.

Kelley, a real estate broker from Allendale and founder of the American Patriot Council, filed paperwork to launch his committee to run for governor in late January 2021.

He is one of five GOP candidates remaining in the race for the party’s nomination for governor.

