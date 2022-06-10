Detroit, Boston set to get White House's next baby formula delivery

A sixth overseas flight of infant formula will carry more than 212,000 pounds of Kendamil infant formula to Boston and Detroit between June 20 and June 24, the White House said Friday.

The Delta Air Lines flight will carry the formula from London to Logan Airport in Boston and Detroit Metro Airport as part of the White House's Operation Fly Formula, an effort to resolve some of the formula shortages plaguing families in recent months.

Other recent deliveries through the program have brought foreign formula to Texas and Virginia.

The amount delivered to Boston and Detroit amounts to about 3.2 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents, according to the White House. It will be distributed and made available at some retailers and online.

Abbot Nutrition restarted production at its formula factory in Sturgis about a week ago after a February shutdown of the Michigan facility led to supply problems that pushed parents into desperate searches for formula.

The Abbot closure occurred as the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections in children who consumed the product. Two of the infants died.

President Joe Biden's administration invoked federal emergency rules to speed U.S. production of formula and Operation Fly Formula relies on relaxed import rules for foreign manufacturers to ease the immediate shortage.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com