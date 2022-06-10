Kelley calls arrest, raid related to Jan. 6 insurrection a 'political witch hunt'

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley called his Thursday arrest on misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection a “political witch hunt” in a Friday radio interview and accused federal authorities of intimidation tactics for raiding his Allendale home in front of his family.

Kelley said his arrest was a distraction from other issues such as inflation, baby formula shortages and unproven election fraud allegations.

"Yet we're continuing to go off on these political witch hunts against the frontrunner of the Michigan gubernatorial race on the Republican side," Kelley told Justin Barclay of Newsradio WOOD 1300. "And they're going after the people asking the questions that truly want to protect our republic, uphold election integrity and want the issues of the day facing the American people to be addressed."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Kelley Thursday on four misdemeanor charges, hours before the first high-profile hearing by a U.S. House committee investigating the riot. Federal authorities in court records said that Kelley climbed onto portions of the Capitol, encouraged and gestured to other participants and removed a covering from a temporary structure outside the Capitol.

His charges include knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct; knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against person or property in a restricted building or grounds; willfully injuring or committing depredation against property of the U.S.

Kelley was released Thursday on a personal recognizance bond. The charges carry a maximum punishment of up to a year in federal prison or a fine of up to $100,000 for each charge.

On the radio Friday, the Allendale real estate broker denied he ever entered the Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, and said "the rest of the story, as the court case plays out, we'll be sharing more on that at some point in the near future."

When asked by Barclay whether he regretted participating in the Jan. 6 events, Kelley said "we were there celebrating America" and he noted Trump had called for Americans to be there.

"It's going to be remembered for a very long time, I'll say that much," Kelley said.

Federal court records indicate Kelley was under investigation within days of the riot and that authorities used a confidential informant to help with the investigation. They also used several individuals who knew Kelley to confirm it was him in the photos from the riot. Those individuals included an FBI agent who'd interviewed Kelley on July 30, 2020.

Kelley on Thursday appeared to indicate his meeting with the FBI in July 2020 related in part to complaints regarding Whitmer's handling of nursing home policies during the pandemic.

"There was communication there back in July of 2020 in regard to other issues related to nursing home deaths in the state of Michigan," Kelley said.

He also told LifeSiteNews Thursday that his campaign is still going "full speed ahead."

"The governor's race is still on," Kelley told the news outlet. "If you didn't know me before, you know me now. Nothing changes with the race."

Kelley's reference to a boost in his name recognition mirrors what other Michigan political observers told The Detroit News Thursday, when they said the arrest could help Kelley's chances in the GOP primary.

Kelley is one of five remaining GOP candidates for governor after a signature forgery scandal caused five of 10 candidates to miss the 15,000-signature threshold to appear on the August ballot.

One of the GOP frontrunners disqualified because of the signature issues — former Detroit police Chief James Craig — announced Thursday he would launch a write-in campaign for the Republican nomination for governor.

Businessman Perry Johnson, also disqualified because of forged signatures, is appealing the decision in federal court.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff writers Craig Mauger and Robert Snell contributed.