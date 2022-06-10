Michigan ICE officer charged with criminal sexual conduct

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Michigan has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Friday.

Kevin Taylor, 49, was arrested Friday and arraigned on six counts of first-degree CSC through 27th District Court in Wyandotte.

The charges stem from alleged sexual abuse involving two victims in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the attorney general's office said in a statement.

"The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility took the initial disclosure last July and immediately launched an investigation," according to the release. "After completing the investigation, ICE Office of Professional Responsibility forwarded the findings to the Department of Attorney General for evaluation."

Representatives with ICE could not immediately be reached for comment Friday on the case or Taylor's status.

“We appreciate that our federal partners took immediate action when the alleged abuse was first reported,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I have made clear my office will not hesitate to prosecute anyone who commits sexual abuse, especially if the perpetrator is in a position of power. We will fight to secure justice in this case.”

At the arraignment Friday, Judge Elizabeth DiSanto set bond at $50,000, court records show.

Taylor was also given a GPS tether as part of a potential release, state officials reported.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. June 16.

An attorney listed as representing Taylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.