Temperatures surge in Michigan next week; how hot will it get?

After a week with temperatures consistently below normal, Michiganians can plan to feel the heat starting Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says "a big warmup arrives on Tuesday," with highs in the following days climbing past 90 degrees and a heat index that could approach 100.

How hot will it get?

The weather service says "Wednesday appears to be the hottest day of the week," and the forecast calls for highs in the upper 80s for southeast Michigan on Tuesday and, for west, mid- and southeast Michigan, mid-90s are possible on Wednesday.

With high humidity, that will push the heat index above 90 for Tuesday to near 100 degrees for Wednesday.

When will it end?

"A cold front will come through toward the Thursday time frame, tempering the heat a bit," the National Weather Service says. That front could spark thunderstorms for much of the area.

But the longer range forecast shows warm air here to stay, and temperatures above normal are likely for most of the state.

What about the weekend?

Before the heat arrives, the weekend looks to start and to end partly cloudy, but there's a good chance for rain in between.

Showers will be scattered Saturday into Sunday, with about a 50% chance for rain. Daytime temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.