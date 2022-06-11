'Enough is enough': Hundreds protest gun violence at March for Our Lives rally in Detroit

About 200 people gathered along the Detroit riverfront on Saturday afternoon carrying signs that said things like “Ban assault weapons” while chanting “Enough is enough” to protest gun violence and demand action on gun control from legislators.

The rally and march in downtown Detroit was part of a day of protests across the state and nation organized by the student-led group March for Our Lives just weeks after 19 elementary school students and two teachers were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas.

There were March for Our Lives protests scheduled for several cities in Michigan, including in Oxford, where four students were killed and seven others injured in a mass shooting just six months ago. Around 500 attended a rally in Lansing where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke, the Lansing State Journal reported.

“Doing nothing is not acceptable,” Whitmer said, according to the Journal.

“It’s unconscionable to continue doing the same thing and think things are going to get better. ... We cannot forget. We cannot look away. We cannot check out.”

In Detroit, activists and politicians took to the microphone to decry gun violence, addressing a multi-generational crowd from grandparents to young families to high school students. Some in the crowd wore weathered T-shirts that read “Moms Demand Action,” an anti-gun violence group. Others were putting on new March for Our Lives T-shirts.

Shirley Beardslee, 69, of Oakland County, who wore a floral top underneath a blue March for our Lives shirt, attended the rally with her husband and their two grandsons, who are both in elementary school.

“I remember when Columbine happened and you couldn’t believe it was even occurring," Beardslee said. "Now it’s happening all the time.”

Beardslee said they came out to support the recent gun violence victims in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and Oxford. She said she also wanted her grandsons to experience collective action.

“You want to keep them as naive and protected as possible, but they need to see people rallying against the problems in the U.S. to know they have the right to speak,” she said.

The slate of speakers at the rally included Detroit State Sen. Stephanie Chang and U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Andy Levin.

"We are not going to take it anymore," said Chang, speaking to the crowd.

Chang called on responsible gun owners to get involved in their push for common sense legislation.

"Responsible gun owners, we need your voices," the legislator said. "The [National Rifle Association] does not represent responsible gun owners."

Following the rally, Levin wrote on social media that protests like the one Saturday gives him hope.

"They give me hope that my kids — and the kids of my kids — might be able to go to school without the fear of life-threatening violence," the congressman said in a tweet.

The rally was largely filled with adults, but local students were in attendance as well.

Sofia Benevides-Colon came to the rally with her mom after they found the event online.

“I wanted to express how we feel,” she said of her reasoning for coming out on Saturday.

The 16-year-old from southwest Detroit, Benevides-Colon said protests are important for letting the government know that it needs to do better. She has also attended several Black Lives Matter protests.

“It’s a bit scary thinking someone can walk in with an armed weapon," Benevides-Colon said. "That’s not why I go to school. I shouldn’t be scared.”

Her mother, Aida Colon, said she was proud of her daughter for getting involved.

“You hope they kind of take it with them as adults,” she said.

The Detroit resident sees attending protests as a good starting point for her daughter to learn how to take action.

"Hopefully she'll realize she can make a difference," she said." But it's not just your voice, you've got to vote."