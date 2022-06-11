Warren firefighters, police investigate garage explosion

Warren firefighters and police responded to an explosion in the 20700 block of Gentner on Saturday afternoon.

The explosion occurred midafternoon in a two-car garage with damage extending into the home along 8 Mile Road as well.

Warren police said officers were still at the scene of the incident about 5 p.m. and were expected to be there for some time. There is no ongoing danger to the public, police said.

Warren’s Fire Department could not be reached for comment.