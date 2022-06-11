Warren firefighters, police investigate garage explosion
Kayla Ruble
The Detroit News
Warren firefighters and police responded to an explosion in the 20700 block of Gentner on Saturday afternoon.
The explosion occurred midafternoon in a two-car garage with damage extending into the home along 8 Mile Road as well.
Warren police said officers were still at the scene of the incident about 5 p.m. and were expected to be there for some time. There is no ongoing danger to the public, police said.
Warren’s Fire Department could not be reached for comment.