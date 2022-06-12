Life, legacy of late Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving U.S. senator, celebrated at memorial

Family, friends and former colleagues of the late Carl Levin, the longest-serving U.S. senator in Michigan history, gathered Sunday to honor the legacy of a man known for his unwavering dedication to public service.

The memorial was held at the Levin Center at Wayne State University nearly a year after the Detroit Democrat, who served in the United States for 36 years and was the state's first Jewish senator, died in 2021 at age 87.

While speaking about Levin, guests paid tribute to Levin's wife, Barbara, his three daughters, Kate, Laura and Erica and his older brother, Sandy Levin.

They also spoke about the late senator as a man well-known for his self-deprecating sense of humor and terrible sense of fashion.

"I think his life was truly ... an American story," said Sandy Levin, a former U.S. representative from Royal Oak, who told the story of their grandmother's arrival in the country.

"He was the grandchild of refugees, who came from an Eastern Europe that was often hostile to Jewish families. ... Their legacy is reflected in his splendid life, in the noble achievements of Carl Levin."

The Levin brothers served together in Congress for 32 years out of their respective 36 year tenures. At the event Sunday, Sandy Levin spoke about his relationship with his brother, emphasizing their closeness from when they shared a bedroom in their childhood and throughout their adult lives and careers, despite having very different personalities.

"Every morning as I wake up, I feel that Carl is still with us," Levin said.

Stories from the speakers painted different but coherent images of Levin. There was Levin the family man, who brought fun to the quality time he valued above all else with his children and grandchildren, and there was Levin "the Lion" in the Senate, who governed with pragmatism and empathy and understood the importance of bipartisanship.

"He loved his family, his friends, his staff, his colleagues, his constituents, and of course, the city of Detroit, the state of Michigan and the United States," said Erica Levin, the late senator's youngest daughter. "Dad just loved living, seizing every moment, and that was something that as his daughters we knew from a very young age."

Levin's nephew, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, said that Levin "personified integrity and the notion of putting the public good above self-interest,"

"As he walked about the Capitol in a rumpled suit, almost always with a white shirt and plain tie, carrying bulging files with the occasional paper flying away, Carl was the very picture of sober purpose and rectitude," said Levin. "But he was also very funny."

Nestled between the speeches remembering Levin, video interludes were played featuring footage from the Senate floor from 2014, commemorating Levin's almost four decades as a senator when he announced his plan to retire.

"When we lost Senator Levin, now almost a year ago, a light went out in Michigan that will never be replaced," said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who worked alongside Levin to establish the Levin Center while she was dean of Wayne State's Law School.

Benson said the most difficult part of deciding to leave her post at Wayne State was thinking about forgoing the opportunity to walk into Levin's office and ask him questions and for advice.

"His commitment to service was everything we need from our leaders, and so rarely get," said Benson.

Several politicians, including U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, Secretary of Energy and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and President Joe Biden also gave live and pre-recorded remarks at the memorial.

Levin first joined the Senate in 1979. He was the former chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chaired the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the premiere investigative panel in Congress.

Levin built a reputation as a fair dealer, a watchdog against fraud and waste, and a tough interrogator of some of the nation's largest financial institutions after the Great Recession. He was dubbed "Mr. Integrity" by now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, when he retired in 2015.