Severe weather possible in southern Michigan on Monday

The southern portion of southeast Michigan is facing the potential for severe weather Monday evening that could include rainfall up to 2 inches, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 80s during the day but a chance of thunderstorms bringing large hail and heavy winds increases significantly after 6 p.m., said Kevin Kacan, meteorologist for the weather service in White Lake Township.

A giant cluster of thunderstorms is moving off Wisconsin, across Lake Michigan, and will start to turn toward the southern part of southeast Michigan, the weather service s.

"There are still some questions as to where the thunderstorm complex will move through," said Kacan, "but it certainly brings the potential for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, maybe even some isolated hail."

It's possible the strongest part of the storm could end of south of Detroit, Kacan added.

"The problem is there are still questions as to how far and when this starts taking its dive towards the southeast," said Kacan. "The further south is mostly likely going to get the heaviest rainfall, toward the Ohio border."

Once the worst of any storm moves through, Kacan said, there could be showers and storms late in the evening.

Tuesday should see clearer skies, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Temperatures expected to soar into the mid-90s on Wednesday, the hottest day of the week, and scattered storms could occur in the evening. Temperatures will persist in the 90s on Thursday, and then a cold front moves through overnight on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 80s on Friday.