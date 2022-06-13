Driver found dead after Jeep dives into St. Clair River in Michigan

St. Clair authorities are investigating the death of a driver who drove a Jeep into the St. Clair River on Sunday night.

A call was placed to the St. Clair Police Department at 7:22 p.m. about a man in a white Jeep who appeared to have driven his vehicle into the river, near the Voyager restaurant on Riverside on the St. Clair River.

St. Clair County Dive Team, Marine Division Patrol Boat, city fire and police departments responded. Divers entered the water and pulled the man from the vehicle at 8:05 p.m., according to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King.

The man was transported to Ascension River Hospital in East China, Michigan, where doctors pronounced him dead, said St. Clair police Chief Timothy Raker.

It was unclear if his mental state or other reason prompted the man to drive into the river, Raker said.

Raker said the investigation is ongoing. Raker said he would not release additional information until notification of the next of kin.