Judge blocks UIA from taking back jobless aid while an appeal is pending

A Michigan Court of Claims judge called for a halt on state unemployment collections activity in cases where a claimant is appealing the Unemployment Insurance Agency's determination that he or she was overpaid.

The preliminary injunction issued Monday by Judge Brock Swartzle means that thousands of people who received jobless aid during the pandemic, only to have it recalled months later, have a temporary pause to collections activity while they are working their way through a long and high-demand appeals process.

In his Monday opinion, Swartzle noted the agency had already agreed in a 2017 federal settlement that it would not recover overpayments until the individual had gone through the full administrative appeal process.

"The agency is likely depriving plaintiffs of their right to due process by seeking repayment of unemployment benefits before completing the administrative-review process," Swartzle said.

The opinion was entered in a class action lawsuit filed in January that alleged the agency violated the due process rights of claimants by collecting money from them while their appeals were still pending.

The lawsuit was filed as the agency sought to claw back benefits it said were erroneously paid to countless claimants during the rushed rollout of expanded unemployment aid during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To say that the agency’s efforts at identifying and recouping erroneously paid benefits have been uneven and challenging would be an understatement," Swartzle said.

David Blanchard, the lead attorney on the class action suit, said the decision was "great news" for thousands of individuals appealing their cases while fighting off looming collections.

"It shouldn’t be surprising but it is a big deal that we’re seeing the court tell us what we’ve known the whole time: That the UIA is violating these individuals’ due process rights," Blanchard told The Detroit News.

"... It’s just simply not allowed or consistent with our due process rights to start garnishing, seizing and taking people’s money before they’ve had their day in court.”

The claimants who filed the suit generally brought three issues they hoped the court would side with them on: The issue of collecting before the administrative appeal process is complete; the issue of individuals being notified of their overpayment more than year after receiving their first benefits; and the issue of individuals not receiving automatic waivers when the overpayment was a result of agency error.

While Swartzle ruled in favor of the plaintiffs on the administrative appeal issue, he largely dismissed the other counts.

Those arguing the agency notified them of the overpayment outside of the legal one-year window to do so should first run their claims through the administrative appeals process before appealing to the Court of Claims, Swartzle wrote

He did grant a preliminary injunction to one of the claimants bringing that claim, Kellie Saunders, whose overpayment determination was reversed by an administrative law judge but was subject to months of continued collection by the agency because the agency didn't realize a decision had been issued in her case.

Swartzle said he believed the continued collection in Saunder's case was an "isolated, inadvertent error."

"If another plaintiff receives a similar favorable ruling, the court expects that the agency will be more diligent in following that ruling," Swartzle said.

The judge also dismissed the claimants' demand for an automatic waiver due to agency error that would allow claimants a speedy resolution and serve as a detour around the administrative appeals process.

Blanchard ​​​​​​​said plaintiffs are still considering next steps on other elements of the decision where the judge ruled against the UIA claimants.

Swartzle noted the agency is working to implement a waiver program in line with federal guidance that it said could take until February 2023 to complete.

"An overpayment waiver is not automatic, but is instead limited to instances where certain factual findings are made by the Agency, including whether the claimant had the intent to misrepresent," the judge said.

