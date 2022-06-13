Storms leave thousands without power in Michigan

The Detroit News

More rain is expected overnight after storms swept across Michigan on Monday evening, bringing wind, rain and sparking power outages.

The storms accompanied a warm front moving into the region, the National Weather Service said.

Wind gusts near 70 mph were reported on the state's south side, including St. Joseph County, followed by snapped tree limbs in some areas, according to the weather service's website.

Lines were down in Benton Harbor, trees reportedly toppled on cars in communities like Hartford, and shingles blew off in Hillsdale, the weather service said.

Hail also was reported in Stevensville, near Lake Michigan. More than an inch of rain fell in Centreville in under 40 minutes, according to the agency.

The conditions led to at least 11,100 Consumers Energy customers being without power late Monday, mostly near Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Coldwater.

DTE Energy reported about 3,000 outages, with many near Dundee.

Storms were continuing to develop over Wisconsin and moving toward the state's west side, the weather service said.

Showers were likely to end before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Highs were expected to rise into the mid 80s Tuesday then drop into the 70s at night.

The next day, much of the state is expected to face summery heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties from Wednesday through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid- to upper 90s on Wednesday. The heat index could hover near 105 degrees, the weather service said.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," according to the watch.

The warmth is forecast to linger on Thursday, with the mercury climbing into the low 90s.

The average high for this time of year is around 80.