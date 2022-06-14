Detroit opens cooling centers for relief amid excessive heat warning

The Detroit News

With oppressive heat in the forecast, the city of Detroit and the health department are taking steps to prepare residents for scorching temperatures.

Detroit is offering temperature relief by turning recreation centers and libraries into cooling centers through the heat advisory, which is from noon Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Young children, older adults and those living with chronic medical conditions are especially vulnerable. The Detroit Health Department is working closely with Parks & Recreation Department to provide a safe space that is accessible to all residents," Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said in a release.

Sweltering heat is one of the most fatal weather-related conditions, according to the National Weather Service National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Some of the best ways to avoid injury or illness is to slow down and stay cool, according to the NOAA.

The Detroit Health Department is recommending residents limit outside activities during 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and look out for signs of heat exhaustion. DHD said in a release that these signs can include nausea, confusion, and a slowed or rapid heart rate.

List of cooling centers in Detroit:

Cooling centers are open and operational until the extreme heat advisory is lifted.

Adams Butzel Complex , 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Farwell Recreation Center , 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

, 2711 E. Outer Drive (M-F, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; not open Saturdays) Lasky Recreation Center , 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays) Patton Recreation Center , 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Kemeny Recreation Center , 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Crowell Recreation Center , 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays)

, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.; not open Saturdays) Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

The Detroit Public Library will also offer relief from extreme temperatures. All library branches are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

Due to COVID-19, time spent in a library cooling center is limited to two hours and 50% capacity.

Detroit Public Library cooling centers:

Main Library, 5201 Woodward

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Highway

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman

Redford Branch, 21200 W. Grand River Ave.

Wilder Branch, 7140 E. Seven Mile

Residents who utilize public cooling centers are required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"High-touch areas and restrooms will be disinfected every two hours and maximum capacity limits at each site have been lowered. PPE and bottled water will also be provided," Razo said.

Tips on managing extreme heat

If you're outdoors, dress lightly with loose fitting clothing that reflect heat and sunlight.

If you're working outside, take frequent breaks in the shade. It can decrease the chances of experiencing heat exhaustion.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and avoid heat exhaustion.

It can make a difference to eat light foods, like fruit, to support easy digestion and health during extreme temperatures.

Take cold baths and showers to cool your body temperature down.

Check on your family members with an increased vulnerability to heat exposure. Keep them safe in spaces with constant temperature relief.

Do not leave anyone in a vehicle during extreme heat -- it can leave a person or animal at risk of developing hyperthermia.

it can leave a person or animal at risk of developing hyperthermia. If you have the opportunity, spend time in the coolest places possible. Take advantage of air conditioned malls and libraries as a relief. It is also an opportunity to stay inside and use air conditioning or electrical fans around the house.

"I encourage all Detroiters to protect themselves from the heat. Check on your neighbors, and don’t forget to take care of pets," Razo said in a release.