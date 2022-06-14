Some Southeast Michigan schools canceling classes due to expected heat

Some Southeast Michigan schools are canceling classes or will dismiss students earlier due to the forecasted high temperatures on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service declared an excessive heat advisory for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, Lenawee and Monroe counties from noon Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

According to the weather service, Friday's high is expected to be 95 degrees and heat index values are expected to be as high as 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Those conditions combined with high humidity increase the chance for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those spending time or working outdoors.

Here is the list of school closings and changed dismissal times this week:

Detroit Public Schools Community District

Wednesday through Friday, all schools will be dismissed three hours earlier based on the school's individual dismissal times. Virtual school is exempt.

The continuation of afterschool events will be decided at the discretion of each school's principal.

Graduation ceremonies planned for this week are not impacted, the district said Tuesday.

Dearborn Public Schools

All Dearborn Public Schools buildings will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecasted temperatures.

Classes will resume Thursday.

Southfield Public Schools

In-person classes are canceled Wednesday.

Remote learning for classes will continue Wednesday for final exams.

In-person classes will resume Thursday.

Eastpointe Community Schools

All Eastpointe Community Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Classes resume Thursday and remain a full day of school.

Friday will remain a half-day for grades 6-12.

Romulus Community Schools

Schools will remain open Wednesday, the final day of classes, because the district had planned a half-day, officials said in a release.

Pontiac Schools

Schools will remain open Wednesday and remain a half-day as planned for Wednesday and Thursday.

The city of Detroit has opened cooling centers for relief from rising temperatures that are open to students and residents until the heat advisory is over. The list of cooling centers can be found here.