Swim-up bars now allowed at Michigan pools after Whitmer OKs liquor law change

Lansing — Swimmers at Michigan resorts and hotels will be able to drink and eat from swim-up bars under bills Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday, Whitmer's office said the bills would "create entrepreneurial opportunities that allow public pool operators to maximize business heading into a Pure Michigan summer."

The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth was among those businesses supporting the change in state liquor laws.

“This will enable hospitality business operators the opportunity to provide a new experience for their guests which will boost the Michigan tourism industry,” said the Bavarian Inn's Michael Keller Zehnder.

The poolside food and drink laws were signed the same day Whitmer signed a bill allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol at bars and restaurants in an effort to ameliorate the state's labor shortage. Previously, alcohol service was limited to individuals over the age of 18.

The new swim-up bar rules allow hotels, parks, schools or resorts offering pool access to seek a $350 annual permit from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to serve alcohol and food in pools if they're served in plastic, non-breakable containers.

The bills were sponsored by Reps. Rodney Wakeman, R-Frankenmuth, and John Cherry, D-Flint.

"I'm proud to work with my colleagues to offer these new opportunities for economic expansion, giving a boost to mid-Michigan businesses," Cherry said in a statement.

The laws require pools seeking to serve food or drink at a swim-up bar to have a lifeguard on duty and prohibit food and beverages in an area of the pool containing a slide, spray feature or diving board.

The rules also require the serving and prep areas to be made with nonabsorbent, easily sanitized material and separated from the pool by a service counter to protect the food or drink from splashes.

The laws mandate that the swimming pool area where the food or beverage will be located have blunt edges and for the water to be monitored with an electronic chemical control monitor.

Under the law allowing 17-year-olds to serve alcohol, the minor would only be able to serve alcohol if there is a supervisor over the age of 18 present and if the 17-year-old has been server-trained, which includes instructions on how to check IDs and how to deal with unruly customers.

Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, sponsored the bill.

