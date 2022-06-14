Two 2-year-olds die after being found in Otsego County pond

Two 2-year-old children were found face down and unresponsive in a northern Michigan pond Monday, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers with the state police's Gaylord Post were called at about 4:30 p.m. Monday about two missing children from a home in Hayes Township, according to authorities. Hayes Township is in Otsego County about 11 miles south and west of Gaylord, and about 239 miles northwest of Detroit.

Troopers who spoke to the children's family learned the toddlers had been missing for about 40 minutes.

Troopers began a search and found the children face down in a pond at a residence across the street from the home at about 5 p.m. Both children were unresponsive and troopers began administering life-saving measures.

Medics pronounced one of the children, a boy from Elmira, dead. The other child, a girl from Gaylord, was pronounced dead later.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Correction: There are two Hayes Townships in Michigan, in Clare County and in Otsego County. The children drowned in a pond in Otsego County.