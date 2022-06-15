Mackinac milestone: 200 millionth vehicle crosses the Mackinac Bridge

The Detroit News

On Wednesday, the Mackinac Bridge reached a milestone: its 200th millionth vehicle crossed the span, state officials announced.

The Dalman family of Tawas City traversed the bridge from Mackinaw City around 6:18 p.m., the Mackinac Bridge Authority said in a statement.

Kurt and Anna Dalman were heading north with their children, Seth and Teresa, according to the release.

The family was "very surprised" and "had no idea" about the milestone, Anna Dalman said.

"We’re headed to Pictured Rocks," she said. "This will be the kids’ first big hike."

Mackinac Bridge Authority Chairman Patrick “Shorty” Gleason, board member Caroline Cheeseman and bridge authority staff met the family outside the toll plaza after they drove their 2021 Toyota Corolla hybrid past the booths, according to the release.

They presented the Dalmans with a framed print of the bridge. Amy Millard, executive director of the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and Lora Brown, executive director of the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau, handed them a gift basket full of local items.

"It's our customers who pay the tolls that support the ongoing operation and maintenance of the Mackinac Bridge, so it's only right that we recognize this milestone in the bridge's 65-year history," Gleason said. "The bridge has been a critical connection for our state for more than six decades now, but it's remarkable to know that so many vehicles, and countless more people, have crossed in that time."

Construction on the bridge began in May 1954 and it opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957.

On Sept. 6, 2009, Richard Snyder of Clare drove the 150 millionth vehicle across the bridge.