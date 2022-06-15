N. Mich. man charged with hitting woman, 77, with truck in parking lot

A northern Michigan man accused of hitting a 77-year-old woman with his pickup as she walked across a parking lot last year has been charged, state police said.

David Michael Gouin, 31, of Benzonia was charged in a Benzie County district court with moving violation-causing death, a one-year misdemeanor, and carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony, according to officials.

State police said troopers from the Cadillac Post were called at about noon on Aug. 20, 2021, to the parking lot of a store at 1747 Benzie Highway in Benzonia for a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a pickup truck.

According to a preliminary investigation, the truck's driver had stopped to speak with someone in the parking lot. Troopers identified the driver as Gouin.

After he finished his conversation, Gouin moved his truck forward and struck Catherine Anne Kelder, 77, of Frankfort as she walked in front of the vehicle.

Medics took Kelder to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers interviewed Gouin at the scene of the crash and he told them he did not see the woman when he moved his truck forward. Troopers also searched the truck and found an unregistered handgun inside. They later learned Gouin did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

State police detectives submitted their findings to the Benzie County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor authorized an arrest for Gouin on April 27. A court summoned him to appear on May 5 and he was processed at the Benzie County Jail on June 9, officials said.