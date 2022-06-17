Farmington Hills recreation center evacuated after threatening voicemail

The Costick Activities Center in Farmington Hills was evacuated and closed as a safety precaution Friday afternoon after a threat.

Staff at the center at 28600 Eleven Mile Road received a threatening voicemail stating that “Something bad was going to happen” according to Farmington Hills police.

The center will remain closed for the rest of the day. It was unclear when it would reopen, but the facility is closed on the weekend and its regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

