Here's what is open or closed for Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Reconsider your plans for Monday because some federal and state offices will be closed in observation of Juneteenth this year.

Here is what to know.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is recognized across the country annually as the day all Black people were freed from slavery, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Enslaved people in Galveston Bay, Texas, were unaware of the Emancipation Proclamation giving them freedom until June 19, 1865, when they were freed by Union troops.

The holiday became recognized nationally in June 2021 when President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

This year, the holiday falls on a Sunday and will be recognized on Monday, June 20.

Delivery services

United States Post Office: There will be no regular mail delivery Monday but carriers will continue to deliver Priority Mail Express items. Post Offices will open and mail delivery will resume Tuesday.

UPS: There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service on June 19. Some locations will have modified business hours. Delivery resumes Monday.

FedEx:

Trash and recycling services

Trash, recycling and yard waste collections will continue in Michigan as scheduled.

Courts

The Michigan Supreme Court added Juneteenth to the list of court holidays earlier this month. All courts in the state will be closed Monday.

State unemployment office

The Unemployment Insurance Agency will be closed Monday. Unemployed workers can still certify for benefits online using the Michigan Web Account Manager, however phone services and in person will be unavailable until Tuesday.

There will also be a slight delay in benefit deposits due to the holiday.

City offices

The following will be closed in observance of the holiday:

Macomb Township municipal offices

Oakland County offices

Wayne County Clerk's Office

Libraries

All Detroit Public Library locations will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday.

Banks

The Federal Reserve acknowledges Juneteenth as a federal holiday so all banks will be closed Monday.

Stock markets

The New York Stock Exchange, U.S Stock Market and other bond markets will be closed Monday in observation of Juneteenth.