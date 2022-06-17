Michigan State Police investigates fatal shooting by Allegan Co. deputy

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday during a traffic stop by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened during a "physical altercation" between the deputy and a man the deputy had pulled over shortly after 10 p.m. on 26th Street near 136th in Salem Township.

Police say it appears the deputy fired his weapon at least once and the man he was fighting was killed. The deputy suffered some non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

They said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation and an internal review by Allegan County officials.

Allegan County is on the west side of Michigan, between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Salem Township is about 20 miles southeast of Holland.

"This investigation is in its infancy stage, which means we do not have a lot of information to share right now," the state police said in a statement posted Friday on Twitter. "An unfortunate tragedy occurred last evening and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased, the involved deputy and their family, and the community at large."

