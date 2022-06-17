St. Clair man arrested for sending nude photos, porn to Florida cop posing as teen girl

A Michigan man was arrested and charged as part of a Florida sting against those who "prey upon children online," Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday.

Roger Dennis Fleury, 40, of St. Clair, chatted online with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl starting June 6, police said. Police said he told the detective that he loved that she was so young, sent her nude photos and links to several pornographic videos.

He also instructed her to delete photos so others could not find them, police said.

Fleury is charged in Florida with one count of use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony and five counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor, Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Carrie Horstman said.

Each of those charges is considered a third-degree felony in Florida and each carries a maximum prison term of five years.

He was apprehended as part of Polk County's two-week "Operation Child Protector II" investigation, officials said. As part of the operation, detectives posed as children ages 13-15 on social media platforms and online dating sites.

In total, 12 suspects were arrested during the sting, Judd said.

"Welcome to Florida, because this is where you're coming," Judd said during a news conference on Friday. "It's not going to be a vacation, unless you consider state prison an extended stay vacation."

Fleury was arrested in St. Clair, Judd said. Michigan State Police arrested Fleury on Wednesday "without incident," said Sgt. Steven More, spokesperson for Michigan State Police's Third District. He directed further questions to Polk County officials.

St. Clair County inmate records indicate Fleury was booked on Wednesday and will next appear in court on June 22.

Judd said his department "throws a wide net" to arrest people, even if they do not necessarily live in his county. Of the 12 arrested, most did not live in Polk County. One suspect lived in Alabama, Judd said.

"It's important for me to save a child from a predator in Alabama or Michigan or Alaska or anywhere else," he said.

Fleury has "an extensive criminal history," the county said in a release, including prior arrests in Michigan, Minnesota, Kentucky and Tennessee.

