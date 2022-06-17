AG: Woman sentenced to 2 years in prison in VA fraud scheme

A woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Michigan Department of Treasury, officials announced Friday.

Melissa Flores will spend two years incarcerated, and Wayne County Circuit Court Visiting Judge Cynthia Stevens ordered her to pay $110,000 restitution, the Michigan Attorney General's office said in a statement.

Flores pleaded guilty in May 2021 to two counts of false pretenses between $20,000 and $50,000; one count of forgery of documents affecting real property; and four counts of false pretenses between $1,000 and $20,000.

She was initially charged with Flores was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise; six counts of false pretenses $20,000 or more, a 15-year felony; and forgery of documents affecting real property, a 14-year felony, according to court records.

“My office will not stand for attempts to take advantage of the agencies that offer benefits to the public, especially to our brave service members and their families,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work done across our partner agencies to secure this sentence against Ms. Flores.”

Authorities allege Flores and a co-defendant, Sophia Quill, created aliases and obtained or created fraudulent documents to make it appear they were heirs to people who died.

Between 2013-19, they allegedly defrauded the VA out of more than $430,000 and the Michigan Department of Treasury out of more than $40,000 in unclaimed property.

Quill’s son, Steven Decker, was also charged in the scheme. His trial is set for December, officials said Friday.

“Fraudulently obtaining benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs is reprehensible and takes taxpayer dollars away from providing for deserving veterans,” said Special Agent in Charge Gregory Billingsley with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office.

Quill’s case was bound over for trial last year. But on April 29, a judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest after she failed to show at a pre-trial hearing, Nessel's office said.