Monroe Co. boy, 12, killed in garage fire Monday

Petersburg — A 12-year-old boy died in a fire early Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters with the Summerfield Township Fire Department and sheriff's deputies were called at about 1:30 a.m. Monday to a home at 106 W. Walnut in Petersburg for reports of a fire with a person trapped inside, according to authorities.

They found a free-standing garage engulfed in flames. People at the home were trying to get inside the garage to rescue a person.

Firefighters got into the garage and found a 12-year-old boy's body in the garage's bathroom, officials said. Deputies identified the boy as Malaki Christian Giles, a student at Summerfield Schools.

Police said Malaki's 37-year-old father and his 13-year-old brother suffered burns while trying to rescue the boy. Medics took both of them to a hospital in Toledo where they were treated and released.

Officials said they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

Petersburg is about six miles south of Dundee and about 19 miles west of Monroe, about 15 miles north of the Ohio border.