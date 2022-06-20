More record-challenging heat in store for Michigan this week

The Detroit News

Another round of hot weather is in store this week, with potentially record-breaking temperatures and heat index readings that approach 100 degrees in much of lower Michigan.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week, with Tuesday especially warm. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday across lower Michigan and as far north as Traverse City and Charlevoix, with heat index readings likely to be 95-99 degrees.

Temperatures will start to heat up Monday afternoon after scattered showers in the morning. "A push of dry

and stable air will result in clearing skies through the day," the National Weather Service says, and the warm front moving in will nudge temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s Monday afternoon.

A bit of a break

Thursday will bring some relief, with both temperatures and humidity down for the day. But the heat climbs once again through Saturday, when 90s will be possible again.

Record temperatures

The extreme warmth Tuesday could set records across lower Michigan. Current records for June 21 in southeast Michigan: Detroit, 96 (set in 1933); Flint, 98 (set in 1923) and Saginaw/Tri-Cities, 95 (set in 1988).