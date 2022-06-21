1 dead, 4 others stable after suspect overdose at W. Mich. motel

One person is dead and four others are in stable condition after police found them unresponsive in a west Michigan motel room, officials said.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office were called to a motel in the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township for a report of five people who were unconscious in one of the rooms.

Police suspected drug overdoses and administered Narcan to all five. They also performed CPR on two of the people. One of the five, a 32-year-old Florida woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Medics took the other four to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, some of the people involved in the incident are from out of state and are in Michigan on business. Detectives continue to investigate what led to the event and the final cause of death is pending a Kent County medical examiner's final report.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play other than the use of illicit drugs.

Anyone with information about the victims or the incident should call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125 or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to remain anonymous.

