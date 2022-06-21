Michigan adds 10,681 cases, 69 deaths from COVID-19 over six days

Michigan's COVID-19 hospitalization and case rates declined for the fifth straight week, according to totals released late Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Starting this week, Michigan's weekly COVID-19 dashboard update "will move from Wednesdays to Tuesdays, the state health department said.

The state added 10,681 cases and 69 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, including totals from the previous five days. Michigan reported an average of about 1,780 cases per day over the last seven days, a decrease from 2,225 cases per day a week prior.

On June 15, the state said it had added 15,578 cases and 137 deaths from the virus in the previous week.

On Monday, the state reported that 681 adults and 18 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, a slight decline from 800 adults and 27 children last week.

Inpatient records were set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.

About 4.3% of the state's hospital beds were filled with COVID-19 patients, and there was an average of 1,192 emergency room visits related to COVID-19 per day in the state as of Monday. That compares with 24% of hospital beds being full and 2,889 daily emergency room visits due to the virus in the first week of January.

Between June 10-16, about 12% of Michigan's COVID-19 tests returned positive.

All Metro Detroit health departments are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that recommend indoor masking for public settings and K-12 schools as the rate of infection has grown from "medium" to "high."

Tuesday’s additions bring the state's overall totals to 2,592,078 cases and 36,774 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

Please support our work. Find the latest subscription deals and offers here.

Twelve Michigan counties remain at a "high" level for the increased burden on health care or severe disease: Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Benzie, Delta, Grand Traverse, Iron, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Montmorency and Presque Isle.

Another 22 counties, mostly in northern Michigan, have a "medium" transmission level, according to the state health department.

Case counts are well below early January, when the state set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

In Michigan, variants of the virus have moved at a high rate, proving more contagious than past variants and infecting unvaccinated and vaccinated residents.

A new iteration of the omicron variant, BA.2, now is the dominant strain across Michigan and the country, but experts say another surge of cases is unlikely.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its approval of Remdesivir on April 25, making it the first COVID-19 treatment for children under age 12.

In Michigan, 302 cases of a rare inflammatory condition in children linked with the coronavirus have been reported to the CDC. About 65% of kids with the syndrome are admitted to intensive care units, and there have been five deaths.

In Michigan, residents ages 30-39 have the highest case rate of any age group.

As of Monday, 36 outbreaks were reported over the prior week. The majority, 22, were in long-term care facilities and senior assisted living centers. Another seven outbreaks were in K-12 schools and seven were in daycare programs. The state is tracking 382 ongoing outbreak cases.

About 66% of state residents, or 6.6 million, have received their first doses of a vaccine, and 60% are fully vaccinated. More than 238,000 children ages 5-11 in Michigan, or 29%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

More than 3.2 million individuals, or 35% of the eligible population, have received a vaccine booster in Michigan and 5.6 million are fully vaccinated.

Henry Ford Health System, Beaumont Health and Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor were expecting shipments of the newly approved COVID vaccine for infants and preschoolers to arrive this week and said they were gearing up to provide the shots by the end of the week.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_