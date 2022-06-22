22 Chihuahuas removed from Monroe County home, officials say

The Detroit News

Monroe County officials have worked to rehome 22 Chihuahuas found at a house last week, the Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

County Animal Control was alerted about the dogs at a basement in Monroe on Saturday, officials said in a statement.

Animal Control Officer Madison Bohmer removed 22 Chihuahuas.

Other details about the incident or the circumstances were not released Wednesday.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough thanked the rescue groups that helped find housing for all 22, including ChiHaven of Michigan, Furget us Not, the Fulton County Humane Society and Midwest Small Breed, as well as Kim Canales, a county resident who networked with them.

ChiHaven, which is based in Rockwood, announced on Facebook that it had taken two Chihuahuas on Sunday from a hoarding situation but didn't specify where. The group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.