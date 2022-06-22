After record-tying heat, up and down week of temperatures in forecast

The Detroit News

This week's heat wave decided to match previous records in several Michigan areas.

On Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, the high reached 96 in Detroit, which tied the record set in 1933, and hit 95 in Saginaw, tying the 1923 record. The record in Lansing also was tied at 98, which was set in 1988.

The heat continues today across lower Michigan, with temperatures in the upper 80s to lows 90s. But Wednesday night will return to more normal June temperatures. The end of the week will be mild, but then the weekend heats up again.

The forecast

Thursday: Sunny, high in lower 80s. Lows at night around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s. Mostly clear at night, lows in mid-60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s. Increasing clouds overnight with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Sunday: Chance of showers in the morning, then clearing but scattered showers still possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Cooler at night, lows in the 50s.