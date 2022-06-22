FDA investigates death of another infant given Abbott formula

Anna Edney

Bloomberg News

U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials are investigating the death of another infant who was given formula made by Abbott Laboratories.

The infant died in January and the FDA was notified June 10, according to a statement Wednesday.

“The investigation of this most recent consumer complaint is in its preliminary stages and the agency will provide an update as it learns more,” the FDA said.

Abbott shares shed some gains on the news and were up 0.99% at Wednesday’s close.

Abbott recalled formula, including widely used Similac, in February after four babies became ill after consuming products made at the company’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan. Two of the infants died. The FDA said it hasn’t been able to definitively determine whether Abbott’s formula was the reason for the illnesses or deaths. Abbott has said there is no conclusive evidence to link its formula to the illnesses or deaths.

The FDA also inspected the facility in February and March and found unsanitary conditions that led the plant to shut down until Abbott could fix the problems. The plant reopened earlier this month only to be beset by flood waters that halted its infant formula production last week.