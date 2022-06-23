Detroit man, 44, guilty in 2017 sex assault of girl in Genesee Co.

Flint — A Detroit man has been found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaulting a girl at a Genesee County campground in 2017, officials said.

Reno Kenyatte Johnson, 44, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, Genesse County Prosecutor David Leyton said Thursday.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 2 in Genesee County Circuit Court. He faces up to life in prison for each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The second-degree criminal sexual conduct charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Leyton said Johnson has a previous conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities accused Johnson of sexually assaulting the girl on June 19, 2017, at the Outdoor Adventures Lakeshore Resort in Richfield Township.

They said Johnson and his wife were visiting relatives at the campground. The relatives brought their teen daughter and her friend with them to celebrate the start of summer.

Investigators said Johnson sexually assaulted the girl, who had been sleeping on a sofa in the cabin's main living area, in the middle of the night as everyone else slept.

Police said a noise startled Johnson during the assault, giving the victim a chance to escape and tell her friend's parents who were in a nearby bedroom. The parents confronted Johnson about the attack and took the girl to a police station to report it.

Officers took the girl to a hospital, which collected DNA evidence connecting Johnson to the crime.

