State police: Man shot by Allegan Co. deputy was stopped for impaired driving

A man shot and killed last week by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy had been pulled over because he was suspected of driving impaired, Michigan State Police said.

Joseph Maverick Nagle was shot during a "physical altercation" with the deputy during a 10 p.m. traffic stop on June 16 on 26th Street near 136th in Salem Township, officials said.

State police are investigating the shooting and said this week that Nagle demonstrated signs of impairment during sobriety tests. They said when he was told he was under arrest, he started to fight with the deputy. During the fight, the deputy fired a single shot that hit Nagle in the chest.

The deputy suffered some non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators said the deputy's patrol vehicle is not equipped with a dashboard camera and the deputy was not wearing a police body camera. As a result, they said, there's no known video of the incident.

State police officials said they are not releasing the name of the deputy, who was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation and an internal review by Allegan County officials.

