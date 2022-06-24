MSU boosts tuition 3%, hikes aid to spare students from families making $75K income

Michigan State University Board of Trustees on Friday approved a 3% tuition increase for undergraduates in 2022-23.

The increase for students attending the state's second-largest university was set last June when trustees set rates for three years — 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 — to help students and families plan and give MSU's financial aid office more information on the cost of attendance, university spokesman Dan Olsen said.

It means that tuition for full-time resident undergraduate students who are freshmen and sophomores will increase to $20,889 annually.

Olsen added that the budget includes a nearly $12 million boost in financial aid that will result in no out-of-pocket increase for students with family incomes of less than $75,000 a year.

Board members, who participated in a retreat this week, made few public comments after approving MSU's overall budget of nearly $1.6 billion.

Dan Kelly, vice chair of the board, was among the few who spoke and said that approving a budget is among the most important things the board does.

"I'm happy with this budget, and I support it," said Kelly.

Melanie Foster, who chairs the board's budget and finance committee, said numerous meetings have been held in recent months to discuss the budget.

"It is a balanced budget, and that was a challenge but we got there," said Foster.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com